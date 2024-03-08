Astria Therapeutics’ (ATXS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATXS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ATXS stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. Astria Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at $58,923,286.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Astria Therapeutics news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,923,286.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 53.7% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after buying an additional 349,425 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 11.9% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 471,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

