Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Annexon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Annexon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.43.

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $4.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. Annexon has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $6.67.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $32,032.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,510.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $32,032.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,510.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Muneer A. Satter bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,406,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,329,349.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,940 shares of company stock worth $144,434 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 630.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Annexon by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

