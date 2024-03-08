Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on APPN. Citigroup raised shares of Appian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.71.

APPN stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92. Appian has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 44,014 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,565,137.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,567,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,537,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,442,014 shares of company stock valued at $49,299,338. 43.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 40.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Appian by 144.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

