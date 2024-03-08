Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of WNC opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $29.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.65%.

In related news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 451.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

