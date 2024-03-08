Reviewing PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) & QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

QuinStreet has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for QuinStreet and PayPal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 1 3 0 2.75 PayPal 0 23 12 0 2.34

Profitability

QuinStreet presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.51%. PayPal has a consensus target price of $70.63, suggesting a potential upside of 20.73%. Given PayPal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PayPal is more favorable than QuinStreet.

This table compares QuinStreet and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet -14.28% -32.98% -22.56% PayPal 14.26% 20.84% 5.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuinStreet and PayPal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $549.59 million 1.53 -$68.87 million ($1.44) -10.60 PayPal $29.77 billion 2.11 $4.25 billion $3.84 15.23

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than QuinStreet. QuinStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of QuinStreet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PayPal beats QuinStreet on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It serves financial and home services industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

