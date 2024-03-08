Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Laurentian lowered shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s payout ratio is -19.42%.
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
