StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $102.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- Stock Average Calculator
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.