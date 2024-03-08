StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $102.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

