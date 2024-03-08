Stifel Nicolaus Raises Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target to $20.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.11.

XPOF opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $656.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Xponential Fitness’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $177,756.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,529.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,043.99. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,122.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $177,756.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,529.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848. Insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 203,408 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,330,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

