Commercial Vehicle Group’s (CVGI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

CVGI opened at $6.20 on Monday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $223.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

