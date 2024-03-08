Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Topaz Energy Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $16.98.
Topaz Energy Company Profile
