Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.