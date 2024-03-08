Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 91,805 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

