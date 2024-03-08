Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aeterna Zentaris from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Down 2.1 %
About Aeterna Zentaris
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.
