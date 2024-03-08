Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $189.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.27.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.08 and a 200-day moving average of $183.59. Apple has a 52 week low of $147.61 and a 52 week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

