Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $21.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas cut American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.43.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

