Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $354.74 million, a PE ratio of -71.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 39.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 44,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

