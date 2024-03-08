Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ESI. CIBC cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$4.06.
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
