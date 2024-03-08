JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target to GBX 680

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.50) to GBX 680 ($8.63) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.98) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 810.83 ($10.29).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWDN
Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance
Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,442.62%.
About Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Howden Joinery Group
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.