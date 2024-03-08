JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target to GBX 680

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.50) to GBX 680 ($8.63) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.98) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 810.83 ($10.29).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 871.80 ($11.06) on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 605 ($7.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 880.20 ($11.17). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 795.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 743.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,429.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,442.62%.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

