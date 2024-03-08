Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.27) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of LON:TXP opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.67) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £122.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5,200.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.71. Touchstone Exploration has a 1-year low of GBX 40.20 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 95 ($1.21).

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

