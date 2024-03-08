Berenberg Bank Boosts Keller Group (LON:KLR) Price Target to GBX 1,300

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,300 ($16.50) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keller Group Price Performance

Shares of Keller Group stock opened at GBX 1,006 ($12.77) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 864.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 809.77. Keller Group has a 12 month low of GBX 618.80 ($7.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,006 ($12.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £732.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,212.05, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Keller Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 31.30 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,578.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keller Group

About Keller Group

In other news, insider Kerry Porritt bought 15,000 shares of Keller Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 934 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £140,100 ($177,814.44). Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

