Berenberg Bank Boosts Keller Group (LON:KLR) Price Target to GBX 1,300

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,300 ($16.50) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Keller Group Price Performance
Shares of Keller Group stock opened at GBX 1,006 ($12.77) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 864.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 809.77. Keller Group has a 12 month low of GBX 618.80 ($7.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,006 ($12.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £732.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,212.05, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Keller Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 31.30 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,578.31%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Keller Group
About Keller Group
Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Keller Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.