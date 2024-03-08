Short Interest in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Increases By 5.4%

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 4,590,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3,041.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3,041.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Stock Up 0.6 %

EZPW stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.15. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $299.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EZCORP will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EZPW shares. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Featured Stories

