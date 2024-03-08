Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Capri Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $46.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Capri has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $166,766,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth about $128,347,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth about $87,352,000. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth about $61,090,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth about $52,347,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

