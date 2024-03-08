Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Ashford alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AINC

Ashford Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $2.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.58. Ashford has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $206.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.90 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.