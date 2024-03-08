Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Exponent Price Performance

Exponent stock opened at $80.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.68. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.09.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exponent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,995,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,813,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,685,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,076,000 after buying an additional 408,295 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,630,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,581,000 after buying an additional 55,036 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,451,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,813,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Exponent by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,422,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

