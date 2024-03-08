Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.14. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) by 1,631.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.18% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

