Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.09 on Monday. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 million. Analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

