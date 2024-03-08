Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSCFree Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $11.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.57. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 21.07%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

