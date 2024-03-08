Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $11.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.57. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 21.07%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

