ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Short Interest Update

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,650,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 85,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 24.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Roth Mkm cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,868 over the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $813.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 124.81%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

