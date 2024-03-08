Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIX. Rosenblatt Securities cut Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley cut Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Six Flags Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.23.

NYSE SIX opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $29.12.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

