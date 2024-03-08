Barclays Lowers Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.50.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABEV. TheStreet raised Ambev from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Ambev from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $2.86 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Ambev Stock Performance

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1443 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s payout ratio is 138.89%.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

