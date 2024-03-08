Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Given “Underperform” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ACRE. JMP Securities lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.36.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $7.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $404.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.41. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at $715,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at $715,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,022,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2,609.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 570,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 549,280 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 605.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 532,103 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,145,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 439,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,294,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after acquiring an additional 339,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

