HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the January 31st total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCP shares. StockNews.com downgraded HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $26.32 on Friday. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,451,641.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,899.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $295,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $130,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,451,641.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,899.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,172 over the last three months. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in HashiCorp by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Articles

