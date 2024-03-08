Short Interest in Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Expands By 5.2%

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,683,600 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 6,354,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,354.5 days.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IFSUF opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Company Profile

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Italy. It provides infrastructures for developing wireless networks; pylons for antennas, cables, and dishes; spaces for equipment; and technological systems for power supply and air conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

