CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,141,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 3,940,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 387.0 days.

CMOC Group Trading Up 7.0 %

CMCLF opened at $0.66 on Friday. CMOC Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58.

Get CMOC Group alerts:

CMOC Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides import and export of goods and technology, consulting, enterprise operating and management, logistics, and transportation businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for CMOC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMOC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.