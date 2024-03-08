Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Update

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Currently, 19.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 286,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,259,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,315,157.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,291,000 after purchasing an additional 51,352 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,955,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 830,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,784,000 after acquiring an additional 456,879 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after acquiring an additional 61,204 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLFD. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Clearfield Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CLFD opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $459.10 million, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.33. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $61.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Clearfield’s revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Featured Articles

