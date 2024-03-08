Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Update

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Currently, 19.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 286,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,259,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,315,157.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,291,000 after purchasing an additional 51,352 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,955,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 830,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,784,000 after acquiring an additional 456,879 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after acquiring an additional 61,204 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Clearfield Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of CLFD opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $459.10 million, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.33. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $61.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Clearfield’s revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.
