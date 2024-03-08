Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Craig Hallum

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Johnson Rice reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm upgraded Plug Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Plug Power stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Plug Power by 78.5% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,064,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 907,604 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 109.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,807 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 138.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 62,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

