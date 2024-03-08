Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $1,500.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,134.45.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,407.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,214.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,020.95.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.34 by $1.65. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 50.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Broadcom by 6.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Broadcom by 46.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $4,684,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

