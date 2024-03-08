Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $189.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $170.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.93.

UHS opened at $177.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.62. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $113.69 and a 1-year high of $179.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 48.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,339,000 after buying an additional 638,166 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,020,000 after purchasing an additional 569,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,820,000 after purchasing an additional 500,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,152,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

