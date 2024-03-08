Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

TBNK stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

