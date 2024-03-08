Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of MESO stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $223.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.44. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

