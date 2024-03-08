First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$15.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.03.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$12.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.62. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.31 and a 52 week high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

