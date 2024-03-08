JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$106.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$98.65.

CNQ stock opened at C$97.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$87.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$67.13 and a 52 week high of C$98.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.62, for a total transaction of C$366,058.88. In other news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$97,204.88. Also, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.62, for a total transaction of C$366,058.88. Insiders sold 429,824 shares of company stock valued at $38,022,943 over the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

