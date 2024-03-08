Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$98.65.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$97.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$67.13 and a 12 month high of C$98.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$87.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.34. The stock has a market cap of C$105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.72, for a total transaction of C$4,335,890.00. In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$97,204.88. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.72, for a total value of C$4,335,890.00. Insiders sold 429,824 shares of company stock valued at $38,022,943 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

