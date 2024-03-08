Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$42.50 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BDGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cormark upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$48.25.

Shares of BDGI stock opened at C$45.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$24.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.92.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,643.80. Insiders acquired a total of 1,475 shares of company stock worth $50,798 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

