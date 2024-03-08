Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$355.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$295.00 to C$355.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$275.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$304.46.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYD

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Boyd Group Services Cuts Dividend

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$308.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$295.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$265.65. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$201.73 and a 1 year high of C$324.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.58%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.