Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE PNW opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

