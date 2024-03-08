Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLW) Short Interest Update

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNGLW opened at $0.02 on Friday. Canna-Global Acquisition has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Canna-Global Acquisition Company Profile

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

