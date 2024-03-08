Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLW) Short Interest Update

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ CNGLW opened at $0.02 on Friday. Canna-Global Acquisition has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
Canna-Global Acquisition Company Profile
