Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Given a C$3.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$3.25 target price on Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

TRZ opened at C$4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of C$2.95 and a 52 week high of C$5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.35) by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$764.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$729.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

