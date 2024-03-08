Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$53.40.

TSE:SU opened at C$46.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$44.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$37.09 and a 1-year high of C$48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total transaction of C$402,655.20. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans purchased 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$79,498.02. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total transaction of C$402,655.20. Insiders have sold a total of 37,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

