Desjardins Reiterates C$6.25 Price Target for Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Desjardins set a C$6.25 price objective on Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Sugar’s FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.15.

Shares of TSE:RSI opened at C$5.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of C$4.96 and a one year high of C$6.41. The company has a market cap of C$559.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of C$288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4701087 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. In related news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque acquired 20,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. Also, Director Donald Jewell acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. Insiders have bought 60,965 shares of company stock worth $315,618 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

