Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Lowered to C$31.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.75 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PXT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PXT

Parex Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

TSE PXT opened at C$21.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$20.17 and a twelve month high of C$30.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sigmund Cornelius bought 2,500 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,750.00. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parex Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.